SSSD seals agreement with Etihad Water and Electricity

The Sharjah Social Services Department (SSSD) has signed a collaboration agreement with Etihad Water and Electricity to provide direct support to citizens with limited incomes to combat inflation and improve the standard of living.

Under the agreement, the Sharjah Social Services Department will provide social support to beneficiaries who meet the eligibility conditions. The agreement allows citizens who meet the conditions to benefit from electricity and water subsidies within the inflation allowance.

The agreement was signed by Ms. Afaf Al Marri, Chairperson of SSSD, Member of the Sharjah Executive Council, on behalf of SSSD, and Sheikha Murad Al Belushi, Acting CEO of Etihad Water and Electricity, on behalf of the company, in the presence of a number of officials from both sides.

According to the statement, “The amount of the monthly subsidy will be determined based on citizens actual consumption, in accordance with the provisions agreed upon, and not exceeding an amount of $108.90 (AED400) per month of the value of electricity and water consumption.”

The agreement comes within the framework of the Sharjah Social Services Department efforts and integration with the Etihad Water and Electricity to improve the quality of life for citizens, who are beneficiaries of social assistance, to achieve well-being for all members of society with limited income.

According to the agreement, Sharjah Social Services Department provides and updates lists of beneficiaries to the Etihad Water and Electricity, and provides the support account of each beneficiary for monthly bills.

