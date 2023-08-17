The inaugural edition of the SuperBridge Summit Dubai, organized by KAOUN International, a leading trade fair organizer and subsidiary of Dubai World Trade Centre (DWTC), and the SuperBridge Council, is being held successfully at the Museum of the Future in Dubai.

The summit is an exciting new platform that will convene over 500 business, policy and cultural leaders from 20 countries, representing the world’s fastest-growing economies. It will take place concurrently with the 43rd edition of GITEX Global, the world’s largest and most influential tech event hosted in Dubai, organized by DWTC, attracting tech executives and investors from 170 countries.

The conference agenda promotes meaningful discussions and offer insights from 75 expert speakers and key sponsors, driving strategic partnerships and powerful collaborations between investors, business leaders, family offices and major institutions making an impact in the top emerging markets.

The SuperBridge Summit Dubai will champion four core themes, How the world connects and communicates?, How the world sustains resources and the environment?, How humans live their lives?, and How to invest for a better future?, under the overarching theme ‘Bridging the Gap of a New Global Economy.’

It will arrive as the UAE forges ahead with its bold economic agenda, as manifested by the Dubai Economic Agenda (D33), which aims to double the size of the emirate’s economy to $8.7 trillion in the next decade, through 100 transformational projects.

HE Helal Saeed Almarri

Director-General – DET “As the UAE forges ahead with its visionary economic agenda via advanced collaborations and enduring strategic partnerships, the SuperBridge Dubai Summit will create new opportunities for innovation and co-creation in emerging global economies.”

“SuperBridge Summit strives to build connections between the East, the West and the rest of the world. A multi-disciplinary platform that ignites, connects and unites future-minded leaders from the world’s fastest-growing economies across industries and culture,” said Mr. Shane Tedjarati, Co-founder, SuperBridge Council and Chairman of VS Partners.

Summit participants from over 20 emerging countries will also have the chance to explore limitless business and investment prospects across a variety of sectors arising from the shifting fundamentals of the global economy. Ms. Vanessa Xu, Chief Investment Officer of VS Partners, who is also a co-founder of SuperBridge Council, said that “In an era of an elemental paradigm shift, investment success first of all requires objective fact-finding without bias.”

“SuperBridge is a platform that joins frontline decision makers from prominent investment organizations worldwide and action-oriented entrepreneurs and industry leaders with a particular focus on E7 economies to discover facts and opportunities that are under-appreciated and under-represented. SuperBridge provides access to global capital that seeks future-proofing investment opportunities,” Ms. Xu said.

