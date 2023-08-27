Rep. Image

Online food ordering company, talabat has launched ‘talabat pro’, a subscription service providing access to exclusive benefits, in Bahrain.

The benefits of the talabat pro include unlimited free deliveries from selected restaurants, vendors, and so on.

According to the statement, ‘talabat pro’ members will be able to enjoy unlimited free deliveries from a wide selection of loved food brands, groceries, and local shops such as Healthy Calorie, Jasmis, 3 Lines, Baskin Robbins, Lulu Hypermarket, as well as talabat Mart. ‘talabat pro’ is available now for customers across Bahrain and on all iOS and Android devices.

Mr. Moaiad Aqel, Managing Director of talabat in Bahrain, said that, “At talabat, we constantly seek to enhance our users’ experience by providing them with exclusive benefits that exceed their expectations.”

“Moreover, we have launched a paid subscription program that enables customers to receive free delivery on their food and non-food orders, in cooperation with leading restaurants and groceries in the kingdom. We remain committed to developing and improving the application’s services, whilst offering further exclusive features and offers,” Mr. Aqel added.

“Customers can choose to sign up to ‘talabat pro’ on a monthly or yearly basis, with the cost ranging from $6.6 (BD2.5) per month, or $5.32 (BD2) per month for a yearly plan. talabat’s own subscription service also offers a free trial, with customers being able to enjoy the new launch for a month upon signing up, with the possibility of cancelling anytime,” as per the company statement.

Highly Viewed | UAE’s eCommerce delivery platform Emirates Delivers launches in Kuwait



