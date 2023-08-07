UAE’s eCommerce delivery platform Emirates Delivers launches in Kuwait

Rep. Image | Courtesy: Emirates

Emirates SkyCargo’s eCommerce delivery platform, Emirates Delivers has launched in Kuwait, facilitating fast, reliable, and cost-effective international delivery of items purchased from the UK and the US to shoppers in Kuwait.

Emirates Delivers offers a seamless door-to-door transport solution with competitive shipping rates to bring customers the best eCommerce purchases from the UK and the US in just 3 to 5 working days.

Nabil Sultan

Divisional SVP – Emirates Cargo “Building on the success that Emirates Delivers has established in the UAE, we are excited to achieve the next step in our broader eCommerce strategy by expanding to Kuwait. While the global eCommerce market continues to flourish, recent years have shown a clear uptick in markets that were not previously offered the same access and options, such as Kuwait and the wider Middle East. Now, more customers are searching for a reliable and trusted partner, not just to make the initial purchase from, but to handle the transportation of purchases. Leveraging Emirates’ global network, the frequency of flights, our wide-body capacity, and the trust and longstanding relationships we’ve built with consumers in the market, Emirates Delivers is well placed to answer this need.”

How to utilize Emirates Delivers

First of all, customers have to register free of charge on its official website, where they will be given a unique shipping address in both the UK and the US. This allows users to immediately start shopping online from their favorite brands, using the unique address during check-out.

When the items arrive at the Emirates Delivers UK or US facility, specialist agents will review all purchases to ensure they arrived undamaged and take photos of the items, before repacking to ensure proper wrapping and protection for international delivery.

With free storage of up to 30 days, Emirates Delivers allows customers to combine items from different retailers and vendors and consolidate their purchases into one package to further reduce the already-competitive shipping costs.

Using the “My Suite” option on the Emirates Delivers website, customers can then confirm shipping to Kuwait, with full tracking visibility from the time the items are received at the facility, through to delivery of the package at their door.

Emirates Delivers takes care of all the hassle of shipping and customs clearance, making cross-border shopping simple. It offers the unique feature of providing all costs upfront, with no hidden or surprise costs.

According to the statement, “Once the item has arrived in Kuwait, Emirates Delivers will complete all customs clearance activities and deliver the parcel directly to the customer. Harnessing the power of Emirates’ extensive global network which operates over 120 weekly flights to the UK and 96 weekly flights to the US, packages will be delivered in 3 to 5 working days.”

