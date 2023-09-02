Abu Dhabi-based Tasleeh Holding is participating in the Abu Dhabi International Hunting and Equestrian Exhibition (ADIHEX) 2023, held under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the representative of the ruler in the Al Dhafra region and the president of the Emirates Falconers’ Club.

Mr. Salem Al Matroushi, Founder & CEO of Tasleeh Holding, stated that participation in this event, taking place at the Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Center (ADNEC) from September 2 to 8, is of great importance due to the local, regional, and global significance of the exhibition. It aims to meet the desires of decision-makers and customers interested in the sustainability of authentic heritage sports.

Mr. Matroushi pointed out that the subsidiaries of Tasleeh Holding will participate in this year’s edition of the ADIHEX alongside some old and new partners from leading brands in this field. Tasleeh Holding’s subsidiaries are Mayadeen Tasleeh, Tasleeh Tactical, and Shooters Arena, formerly Tasleeh Shooting.

The Tasleeh Holding pavilion at this global exhibition will include Mayadeen Tasleeh, one of its subsidiaries, which offers specialized and exceptional services in building shooting ranges from A to Z. This includes providing the most advanced and intelligent shooting range systems, as well as integrated shooting range solutions and more. The pavilion will also feature their firearms manufacturing partner, the Italian company Fratelli Tanfoglio, whose handguns are widely used in defense, sports, and even military fields.

The Tasleeh Tactical Platform in the pavilion will showcase products from various manufacturers of airsoft weapons, such as Carl Walther, a leading German company in the firearms and airsoft weapons industry. It will also display airsoft weapons manufactured by Carl Walther and approved for use in the World Shooting Cup (International Shooting Sport Federation), Umarex, another German company specializing in airsoft weapons, as well as from Taiwanese manufacturer G&G Armament, and Cybergun from France.

It will exhibit an extensive array of weapons and accessories. Products from Norica, a Spanish company specializing in air rifles, will also be displayed on this platform. Tasleeh Tactical also launched a new retail store in Al Forsan shooting club this year. This store will provide customers with a unique opportunity to purchase the latest shooting and hunting accessories and tools. It houses all the world’s best airsoft, airgun, tactical brands, and more.

Mr. Matroushi also pointed out that MXR Tactics, an Austrian company that is one of the distinguished partners of Tasleeh Holding, will showcase augmented reality virtual training goggles during the exhibition. These goggles allow wearers in training rooms to interact with static and moving virtual targets, which are used for precise targeting. These goggles differ from VR goggles they completely cover the eyes. Instead, these goggles look like regular glasses but are equipped with sensors, allowing wearers to see people around them while focusing on the training targets that appear in front of them through the goggles’ lens, displaying enhanced virtual reality.

The CEO of Tasleeh Holding concluded his statement by commending the efforts of the Emirates Falconers’ Club in organizing this exhibition, which is being considered by exhibitors and the public as the largest event of its kind in the Middle East and Africa. It focuses on preserving heritage, protecting the environment, and sustaining the UAE’s rich heritage within the framework of government efforts to raise awareness and preserve it as a fundamental component of the Emirati national identity.

