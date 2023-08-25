United Arab Emirates officially joins BRICS Group

Rep.Image (Courtesy: BRICS Twitter)

United Arab Emirates (UAE) has officially joined the BRICS, a grouping of the world economies of Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa, after a successful application ratified by the five founding nations.

The announcement was made as leaders of the five countries met in Johannesburg for the 15th BRICS summit. The UAE is committed to multilateral action, and constructive dialogue which is fostered through active platforms that represent developing and emerging economies at an international level.

Becoming a member of an extended BRICS grouping reflects the UAE’s keenness to champion the value of multilateralism in supporting peace, and development for the benefit and the wellbeing of peoples and nations across the world. The UAE has been a long-term partner of the BRICS group, having participated in June’s ‘Friends of BRICS’ forum in Cape Town, convened as part of the BRICS Foreign Ministers Meeting, chaired by the Republic of South Africa.

The UAE also joined the BRICS New Development Bank in October 2021, after it was established in 2015 to mobilize resources for infrastructure and sustainable development projects in emerging markets, developing countries, and BRICS nations.

Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan

UAE Minister of Foreign Affairs “We express our appreciation to the five founding members of this important grouping, with our successful application reflecting BRICs’ approach to partnerships and its strong spirit of friendship. This development forms part of the UAE’s commitment to promoting constructive dialogue through active platforms that represent developing and emerging economies, and the country’s focus on long-term economic prosperity and maintaining balanced strategic and economic relations, including with international organizations, in an ever-evolving world order. The UAE has consistently championed the value of multilateralism in supporting peace, security, and development globally.”

Sheikh Shakhboot bin Nahyan Al Nahyan, Minister of State, stated that “We express our appreciation regarding the agreement of the leaders of the BRICS countries on the inclusion of the UAE in this important group as of January 2024, and we are grateful for their confidence in this regard. The UAE seeks to support multilateralism and partnerships to achieve development, prosperity and benefit for all countries and peoples.”

Sheikh Shakhboot bin Nahyan continued that “The UAE’s inclusion in the BRICS group reflects its keenness on international and multilateral cooperation to achieve sustainable development for all countries around the world.”

Mr. Ahmed Al Sayegh, Minister of State, stressed that “The UAE is a global hub for trade and economic development, with a foreign policy focused on supporting long-term economic prosperity. The country adopts innovative strategies, and is working to build an economy based on knowledge and diversity, reinforced by scientific and technological progress.”

Mr. Al Sayegh emphasized that “Over the past five decades, the UAE has worked to strengthen international partnerships. Its membership in BRICS reflects the country’s open approach to reinforcing collaboration with international economic institutions. The UAE is moving rapidly to enhance the competitiveness and sustainability of its economy while exploring new opportunities.”

Ms. Reem Al Hashimy, Minister of State for International Cooperation, stated that “We are pleased to join the BRICS group, which the UAE recognizes as a mechanism to promote global peace, stability, and prosperity. The UAE believes in championing multilateralism and actively contributing to important international arenas. This includes engaging with BRICS, participating regularly in the G20 process, and hosting the Conference of the Parties to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP28) climate conference in November.”

