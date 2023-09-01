Agri-Nutrients SABIC to support Sustainable Farming

Rep. Image | Courtesy: Pexels @ Pixabay

Agri-Nutrients SABIC, in cooperation with the American companies ADM and BiOWiSH, has helped farmers achieve high productivity using sustainable and cost-efficient methods.

Through these collaborative efforts, SABIC aims to help reduce the carbon footprint in the agricultural supply chain, especially after the company obtained the world’s first independent certifications for low-carbon ammonia and blue hydrogen from TÜV Rheinland Group.

SABIC’s agri-nutrient products include BiOWiSH-powered Bio-Enhanced Urea Fertilizer powered by technology based on prior peer-reviewed research. This fertilizer has the ability to reduce greenhouse gas emissions compared to traditional urea, as well as the potential to increase the sequestration of atmospheric carbon dioxide into the soil.

According to the statement, “Through focusing on a 50,000-acre pilot project, farmers will use SABIC’s bio-fortified urea for the 2023 agri-nutrient season and enroll in ADM’s Re:Generations program, which provides financial and technical support for producers who are adopting existing regenerative farming practices or those who have recently begun to adhere to them.”

The pilot project will collect data that will advance emission reduction concepts using biofortified urea.

Earlier this year, SABIC Agri-Nutrients Company sent 5000 MT of the first commercial shipment of low-carbon ammonia to Taiwan Fertilizer Company. The shipment of low-carbon ammonia reflects its commitment to delivering low-carbon solutions to customers and helping them achieve their net-zero targets in various areas such as clean energy transitions and low carbon chemicals or fertilizer solutions. The shipment of low-carbon ammonia also underscores SABIC’s public commitment to be carbon neutral by 2050.

