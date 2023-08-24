Al Masaood Technical Services inks deal with John Cockerill Services

Officials during the signing ceremony.

Al Masaood Technical Services, a business unit within Al Masaood Group Industrial, has signed a Business Cooperation Agreement with John Cockerill Services International.

The strategic alliance is driven by a shared vision to deliver innovative solutions and cutting-edge technologies to clients with a focus on the nuclear, oil and gas, wind farm, and other evolving sectors. This collaboration marks another significant milestone for Al Masaood, highlighting their focus on establishing and maintaining robust business ties that bring innovative solutions to their clients.

Mr. Hani El Tannir, CEO of Al Masaood Group Industrial, said that, “We are excited to partner with John Cockerill Services International to further enhance our capabilities and provide our clients with specialized technologies and innovative solutions. This collaboration illustrates our unwavering dedication to global best practices and the highest standards of service excellence.”

According to the statement, the partnership between John Cockerill Services International and Al Masaood Technical Services is in line with the objectives of E-FUSION, an agreement between France and the UAE, which aims to bolster collaboration for nuclear activities. E-FUSION serves to unite the UAE and French nuclear sectors, ultimately contributing to the development of a robust local supply chain.

The extensive scope of services covered by the agreement encompasses engineering, design, manufacturing, testing and commissioning, and maintenance of nuclear equipment and processes. In addition, the partnership will cover fuel cycle activities, decommission and dismantling, waste management, research reactors, as well as research and development (R&D).

“We are pleased to collaborate with Al Masaood, leveraging their expertise and expansive network in the UAE. Our shared vision for the future of the nuclear and oil & gas sectors fills us with confidence, ensuring that our partnership will deliver unparalleled quality services and solutions to clients in the region,” commented Mr. Franck Pasqualini, Executive President of John Cockerill Services International.

