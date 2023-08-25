DEWA’s R&D Centre files patent for new innovative device

Rep. Image

Dubai Electricity and Water Authority’s (DEWA) Research and Development (R&D) Centre has filed a new patent on an innovative device that enhances the process of melting and extruding raw metal materials to the construction platform.

The device also maintains the optimum temperature required to handle raw metal materials in 3D printing. Further, it improves the performance of 3D printers by reducing the cost of printing and energy consumption. The extrusion device can be attached and detached from the 3D printer.

Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer

MD and CEO – DEWA “The R&D Centre’s achievements consolidate DEWA’s effective role in realizing the Dubai 3D Printing Strategy, launched by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, to exploit this technology for the service of humanity and promote the status of the UAE and Dubai as a leading hub of 3D printing technology in the region and the world by the year 2030. The Centre hosts leading researchers and creative minds who effectively support the sustainable economy and enrich the scientific community everywhere. At DEWA, we adopt 3D printing as one of the innovative solutions in our internal operations to print spare parts for devices and equipment, in addition to extending the lifespan of the equipment.”

Mr. Al Tayer further noted that these patents support DEWA’s efforts to develop an advanced infrastructure and specialized software in 3D printing and additive manufacturing in general, with these investments helping to overcome challenges in the energy sector. DEWA uses 3D printers to produce prototypes and spare parts for its generation, transmission, and distribution divisions, as well as to support the digitization of its inventory.

“The research papers and patents registered by the Centre have enhanced its position as a global platform providing innovative solutions and technologies that enhance the operations and services of the utility sector. This maintains DEWA’s worldwide leadership and consolidates Dubai’s global position in research and development in solar energy, smart grids, energy efficiency and water, and capacity building in these sectors,” said Mr. Waleed bin Salman, Executive Vice President of Business Development and Excellence at DEWA.

Earlier this month, DEWA’s R&D Centre filed a new patent for an innovative build plate and method to detach 3D-printed objects automatically.

