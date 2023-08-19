Rep. Image | cottonbro studio @ Pexels

Fresh vegetables and fruits are an important part of our daily diet and should be consumed regularly for optimum health.

These eatables can do wonders for you in achieving your goal, whether it be weight loss or adopting a healthy lifestyle. However, a common mistake that many people make is eating some vegetables raw rather than cooked.

There are several fruits and vegetables that should not be consumed raw, despite the fact that most people enjoy them cooked or raw depending on flavor. It is because some vegetables contain natural toxins and hard-to-digest sugars, which can cause gastrointestinal illnesses. The food products are unfit for raw consumption even after washing them in a cleaner for fruits and vegetables that get rid of contaminants and pesticides from their surface.

Vegetables that should never be consumed raw

Potatoes

Uncooked potatoes not only taste bad but can also lead to digestive problems. The uncooked starch of the potatoes can lead to bloating and gas. It is advisable to bake, sauté, or cook the potatoes before consumption to avoid any type of gastronomical problem. It is also advisable to stay away from green potatoes which contain a high amount of solanine, a poisonous toxic which can lead to headaches and nausea.

Mushrooms

Though mushrooms can be eaten raw, however, it is advisable to consume cooked ones to get more nutrients. Roasted, sautéed, or grilled mushrooms have more potassium content than uncooked ones. The stir-fried mushrooms can be added to pasta or pizza to give a healthy twist to your favorite foods. However, make sure that you wash the mushrooms properly with a vegetable and fruit cleaner to ensure that you are eating veggies that are safe for consumption.

Cabbage

Cabbage is popular for containing tapeworms and tapeworm eggs, which are invisible to the naked eye. Some of these tapeworms have survived some of the harshest insecticides and pesticides, so your vegetable washes are too mild for them.

Cauliflower

Raw cauliflower can be a bit tougher to digest compared to cooked cauliflower. Cooking softens the fibers and makes it easier for your body to break down the nutrients. Cauliflower, along with other cruciferous vegetables, contains compounds known as goitrogens, which can interfere with thyroid function when consumed in large amounts. Cooking cauliflower can help reduce the goitrogen content and make it safer for thyroid health.

Eggplant

Eggplant has the compound solanine which restricts the absorption of calcium. Solanine poisoning can lead to a number of neurological and gastrointestinal problems the symptoms of which include nausea, dizziness, vomiting, and cramping. Further, the seeds of brinjal are also home to tapeworm eggs. So, wash it eggplant using vegetable and fruit cleaner before cooking to make it safe for consumption.

Kidney Beans

Uncooked or undercooked beans contain a large amount of toxin, glycoprotein lectin which leads to problems such as nausea, vomiting, and diarrhea within some hours of consumption. The severity of the symptoms also depends on the number of toxins that have been consumed. Kidney beans have a high amount of lectin which can cause the problems mentioned above. Soaking the beans for 5 hours can help in destroying the toxin. Further, these lectins can be broken down during cooking, making properly cooked kidney beans safe to eat.

Even though it’s a good idea to eat your vegetables raw to keep healthy, some should never be eaten raw. Remember that individual sensitivities vary, and some people might be more tolerant of certain raw vegetables than others. It’s important to note that cooking many of these can break down harmful compounds and make them safe to eat. And, make sure to properly wash the food items with vegetable and fruit disinfectants to get rid of any pesticide or other chemical residue that might be on the surface.

