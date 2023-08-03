ENOC pens strategic deal with RMPA to boost UAE’s retail infrastructure

Officials during the signing ceremony.

ENOC Group, a leading integrated global energy player, has signed a strategic agreement with the Retired Military Personnel Association (RMPA) in Abu Dhabi to further develop the UAE’s retail infrastructure and contribute towards the country’s growing energy needs.

The agreement will enable ENOC to review between 40 to 60 strategically located sites owned by RMPA, an entity under the UAE Armed Forces, to build its state-of-the-art service stations over the next five years.

Under the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU), ENOC will commence work on 4 projects with the RMPA this year.

Saif Humaid Al Falasi Group CEO – ENOC “Strategic partnerships are key as we continue to expand the Group’s footprint and meet the growing demands for reliable, secure, and sustainable energy in the UAE. We are delighted to collaborate with the Retired Military Personnel Association to enhance the customer experience with a range of fuel, automotive and retail services. The expansion of our service station network builds on our goal of boosting the infrastructural capacities of the nation, strengthening competitiveness, and creating long-term value in the UAE economy.”

Through the partnership, ENOC will give priority to attracting and retaining both talented UAE nationals and families of RMPA members to build national competencies and boost economic growth. ENOC will also support the RMPA by promoting their products in its convenience stores.

According to the statement, the Group will strengthen its portfolio by building between 4 to 6 full-service stations each year in the capital over the five-year period to meet the growing demand of customers for its high-quality services and products.

Major General Pilot (R) Khalaf Nasser Rashid Al Qubaisi, Chairman of the Board of RMPA, said that, “Based on the directives of the wise leadership and in line with our commitment to the social and cultural development of the members of the association and the UAE society in general, we are honored to cooperate with ENOC Group to contribute to the development of the national infrastructure to serve the community. This agreement is based on the sustainable vision of serving the members of the Retired Military Association by providing programs, activities, and events that benefit them and improve their quality of life.”

