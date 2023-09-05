Hamad International Airport introduces Passenger Digital Assistance Kiosks

Rep. Image

Hamad International Airport (DOH) has introduced Passenger Digital Assistance Kiosks in partnership with Atos and Royal Schiphol Group to enable seamless journeys for travelers.

The kiosks will provide easy access to information, assist in navigation, and help passengers through live video calls to customer service agents. The kiosks are multilingual with 20 language options, with the airport map for wayfinding. They provide information related to flights, airport services, retail and F&B outlets, and passenger events at the airport.

Commenting on the new passenger experience, Mr. Suhail Kadri, Senior Vice President of Technology and Innovation at Hamad International Airport, said that, “The new Passenger Digital Assistance Kiosks are part of our overarching digital strategy to transform passenger experiences.”

“We are committed to investing in the latest technology and innovative solutions; to create the most seamless airport experience for all passengers traveling from and to Hamad International Airport, we are working with industry innovation leaders such as Atos and Royal Schiphol Group,” Mr. Kadri added.

As per the statement, Hamad International Airport will continue to add new and strong partnerships to its portfolio with the aim to introduce innovative solutions and advanced technologies, as part of its commitment to being the industry leader, setting the benchmark for the airport industry and expanding beyond traditional solutions, to deliver an exceptionally memorable passenger experience for all travelers.

Mr. Marc Veelenturf, CEO of Middle East and Turkey at Atos, stated that, “Together with our strategic partner Schiphol, we are proud to have successfully delivered this solution at Hamad International Airport to improve the digital passenger experience, and to manage passenger flow more effectively, especially during the airport’s critical peak periods.”

