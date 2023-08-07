UAE’s Hardington Residential inks exclusive contract with Barratt London

Rep. Image | Onno Kalverda @ Pixabay

UAE-based Hardington Residential has signed an exclusive contract with Barratt London, part of the UK’s largest housebuilder Barratt Group, in order to market the company’s latest London developments to MENA investors.

The new partnership, the first of its kind for Barratt London in the region, will capitalize on Hardington Residential’s combined 75 years of real estate expertise, 25 of which are in the MENA region.

Research conducted last year by Barratt London, in conjunction with Rightmove, the UK’s largest online real estate portal and website, revealed a growing demand from Middle Eastern investors for more affordable, high-quality homes in London’s outer zones.

Stuart Leslie

International Sales & Marketing Director

Barratt London “Hardington Residential’s acute understanding of the makeup of Middle East real estate investors’ characteristics regarding the London property market was a significant factor in selecting the company as our regional partner. With an extensive portfolio of residential developments in strategic locations across the Capital, which are underpinned by substantial capital appreciation and annual yields, we’re confident the team at Hardington Residential will provide an invaluable link to key investors from the Middle East region.”

With over ten projects in various locations across London and at differing stages of completion, Hardington Residential will be responsible for selling one of the largest London portfolios of properties to investors from the region.

As a leading international real estate consultancy, Hardington Residential provides professional advisory, brokerage, and asset management insights in multiple regions.

As part of the company’s offering, they provide investors with various services, including strategic consulting, market intelligence, feasibility studies, sales and marketing expertise, property valuation, residency and citizenship by investment planning, and property-related legal advice.

Mr. Ian Plumley, Managing Director of Hardington Residential, said that, “The key motives for GCC buyers are firstly from an investment perspective, followed by personal use, especially those from the UAE, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, and Kuwait. We are seeing a growing appetite from the latter two, plus Egyptian buyers, looking for investment-geared products in outer London areas as they look to generate more robust yields and higher ROIs.”

Related: Eagle Hills Diyar unveils ‘Marassi Bay’ beachfront residences in Bahrain



