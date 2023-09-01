WhatsApp, the Meta-owned instant messaging app, is rolling out a new update through the Google Play Beta Program, bringing the version up to 2.23.18.18.

WhatsApp is working on a new interface with a white top app bar and a green app name, and it will be available in a future update of the app.

Specifically, WhatsApp has planned to redesign the top app bar, making it white. While the revamped interface is still in development, WhatsApp keeps working on improving it before the official release to beta testers.

In addition, WhatsApp keeps working on a new feature that will allow users to filter their conversations by sorting their chats to get a list of unread messages, personal conversations, or business chats. This feature aims to provide users with more control when searching through their conversations.

Rep.Image (Courtesy: WaBetaInfo)

WhatsApp is also adding some improvements to this interface, as the buttons to toggle these filters now feature much more rounded edges compared to the ones when we first discovered them.

Similar changes are also under development on WhatsApp for iOS. This provides further confirmation that WhatsApp aims to bring both apps in line with a similar interface and the same features.

Meanwhile, WhatsApp also started rolling out the ability to send HD videos through a new toggle in the app earlier this month. Recently, it also rolled out support for sending high-resolution images. With the WhatsApp for Android 2.23.17.74 update, users can share videos in 720p resolution instead of the standard, and default, 480p resolution.

