YouTube reportedly testing redesigned ‘Skip Ads’ button

YouTube, an American online video-sharing and social media platform, is reportedly testing a redesigned ‘Skip Ads’ button that is shown when displaying advertisements to non-premium users.

According to the reports, the new box is said to have a curved border with smaller letters, and the word ‘ads’ is not capitalized. Once the changes are rolled out, the Skip Ads button will shrink in size. YouTube was previously spotted testing an anti-ad blocking measure for free users on the video streaming platform.

According to a spokesperson, the new changes are being introduced in line with the updated look for YouTube which was unveiled last year. The redesigned button will be displayed across all platforms.

Another change that is being tested is curved corners for the video player on the YouTube website. With this change, the video player will appear with rounded corners, similar to the one we see in the mini-player and video suggestions.

“The new rounded corners are only shown on standard-sized video players. Meanwhile, the video player will appear with sharp right-angled corners in Theatre mode as it fills the entire screen,” as per the reports.

The news follows the recent report that YouTube is launching an incubator to work with artists and musicians to explore the use of artificial intelligence in music. “The Alphabet unit has signed up Universal Music as its first partner for the Incubator and will work with famous artists,” as per the reports.

