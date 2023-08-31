Officials during the signing cerermony.

Qatar Credit Bureau and the Supreme Judicial Council (SJC) have signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) in order to share credit and judicial data as well as information.

Under the MoU, Qatar Credit Bureau will supply SJC with the credit data of individuals and companies. The MoU comes within the framework of Qatar Credit Bureau to foster partnerships with multiple government entities in Qatar.

According to the statement, this intends to support joint national efforts dedicated to achieving integration among various electronic systems in the public sector.

Sheikha Maryam bint Khalifa Al-Thani, CEO of Qatar Credit Bureau, said that the primary objective of this cooperation is to regularize the electronic connection between the bureau and SJC to ensure rapid exchange of information between the two parties.

Sheikha Maryam added that SJC will supply the bureau with the outcomes of the rulings related to its work in quest of achieving data accuracy and promoting the level of services afforded to the public.

For his part, SJC’s Enforcement Department director Judge Nabil Abdullah Al Saadi said that the cooperation comes through electronic and procedural integration of the shared data agreed upon between the two parties to ensure data protection and accuracy.

Earlier this year, Qatar Credit Bureau launched a new electronic application service, Qatar Credit Bureau. This move is in line with Qatar National Vision 2030 to advance the economic sector and usher in a digital transformation and as part of the bureau’s efforts to keep pace with the technological boom in Qatar’s financial and banking sector and digitalize financial services.

