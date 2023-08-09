Qatar Islamic Bank rolls out new credit card features on mobile app

Qatar Islamic Bank (QIB), Qatar’s leading digital bank, has launched new features on its Mobile App as part of its ongoing efforts to provide customers with a seamless banking experience, reinforcing its leadership position in digital banking.

Digital Credit Cards

With the new launch, customers can enjoy a number of new credit card-related services. The Bank extended the Digital Credit Card feature to the full suite of QIB credit cards. Customers have now instant access to their Credit Cards’ information, such as the 16-digit Credit Card number, expiry date, and CVV number, allowing them to immediately add the cards to their mobile wallet to use at physical outlets and empowering them to perform e-commerce transactions without the need of their physical cards.

Permanent Limit Increase

Customers can also take advantage of the Permanent Limit Increase feature. Eligible customers can now conveniently and in real-time increase their Credit Card Limit permanently through the Mobile App, offering them greater financial flexibility and convenience.

Credit Card Upgrade

Additionally, the bank has introduced the Card Upgrade feature, which allows eligible customers to upgrade their existing Credit Cards through the Mobile App, instantaneously, accessing enhanced features and benefits tailored to their evolving personal needs. The new card will be delivered to the doorstep of the customers within a few working days.

“At QIB, we are dedicated to pioneering digital innovations and continuously improving our customers’ banking experience. Through our digital innovations, we are changing the way our customers experience the Mobile App allowing them to have more control over their financial needs and making their online banking experience more personal and secure. With customers relying more than ever on digital channels, we will continue our efforts to expand the range of our services to cater to a broader segment and to keep meeting our customers’ needs.”

My Book

And as part of its continuous efforts to bring all services under one App, QIB introduced the My-Book Buy 1 Get 1 Offers inside the QIB Mobile App. QIB-My Book’s previous standalone application is now seamlessly integrated into the QIB Mobile App, which offers over 2,000 “buy one get one free” vouchers for restaurants, cafes, hotels, theme parks and more.

My Book allows customers to access and utilize the offers from within the app itself. This integration streamlines the banking experience and offers customers a comprehensive suite of services.

The App offers customers the ability to have full control of their accounts, cards, and transactions and to fulfill all their banking requirements remotely. In addition, QIB customers can open a new account, apply for personal financing, a Credit Card, or open additional accounts instantly via the QIB Mobile App.

